Evening at the lake

Collecting the Teenager last night from work and the clouds were piling in at the lake. Couldn't resist taking this with its gorgeous cloud reflections in the water.



Not a bad office, is it?



His daily work comes to an end on Friday after 7 wonderful weeks, but he is still on the list to go in whenever needed. Schools returning, so no-one knows what will happen next businesswise, but we take it one day at a time.