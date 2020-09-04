Autumn Around the Corner

Having played with a traffic light yesterday, I also found I had taken this ICM to capture a wooded section of the route with a sweeping bend. Thought it needed a suitably tongue in cheek name.



Although, as it is September now, Autumn really is just around the corner in England and the colours are starting to gently change to reds and golds and browns already. Not sure I am quite ready to finish with Summer yet......



Teenager's last shift today. He's been involved in teaching the last couple of days and loved it. Hoping to get a chance to work some more when business needs allow, but we wait to see what happens next.