Photo 1255
The Gruffalo's Child
Sculpted by Neil Bruce, a brilliantly talented wood sculptor, The Gruffalo Trail is part of a huge woodland park in Essex. A great adventure for children and adults alike.
This is the Gruffalo's Child, from the books by Julia Donaldson and illustrated by Axel Scheffler. She looked quite contemplative sitting there in the woods in her little patch of sunlight.
5th September 2020
5th Sep 20
0
0
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
1442
photos
169
followers
71
following
343% complete
View this month »
1255
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
5th September 2020 9:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
