The Gruffalo's Child by casablanca
Photo 1255

The Gruffalo's Child

Sculpted by Neil Bruce, a brilliantly talented wood sculptor, The Gruffalo Trail is part of a huge woodland park in Essex. A great adventure for children and adults alike.

This is the Gruffalo's Child, from the books by Julia Donaldson and illustrated by Axel Scheffler. She looked quite contemplative sitting there in the woods in her little patch of sunlight.
5th September 2020 5th Sep 20

Photo Details

