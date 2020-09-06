Previous
Crazy! by casablanca
Crazy!

How come the green grass on my lawns has struggled with the dry weather and resembles hay in places and Kojak in others, yet the path in the garden is positively blooming with the stuff?!

Spent yesterday gardening, clearing my long grass wildflower patch with a view to planting some seeds there before I let it all grow again. It's had lots of wildflower seeds in before but none grew, so taking it back to the ground and trying again for next Spring and Summer. Any tips welcome for those who have been successful!

Now, after online church, I think I will be getting my hoe out and doing some work on the path.....
Casablanca

Sarah Bremner
😄 I know what you mean at some level..... weeds seem to flourish when favourites struggle. Can't complain of bald patches up this way. Look forward to seeing how your new planting goes.
September 6th, 2020  
