Into the Woods by casablanca
Photo 1257

Into the Woods

As the Teenager's job has come to a pause for the moment, I get to go walking with him during the daytime again, which is rather nice.

Leaves just showing the beginnings of turning in the woods and the acorns are still mostly green. More of a chill in the morning air, but it still feels like the end of Summer, not Autumn yet.
7th September 2020 7th Sep 20

Casablanca

Kathy A ace
Looks like a lovely place to walk
September 7th, 2020  
Babs ace
Lovely shot and nice that you are able to go for walks. I am sure you will keep the teenager busy until he finds another job
September 7th, 2020  
