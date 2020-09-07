Sign up
Photo 1257
Into the Woods
As the Teenager's job has come to a pause for the moment, I get to go walking with him during the daytime again, which is rather nice.
Leaves just showing the beginnings of turning in the woods and the acorns are still mostly green. More of a chill in the morning air, but it still feels like the end of Summer, not Autumn yet.
7th September 2020
7th Sep 20
2
0
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
1444
photos
169
followers
71
following
344% complete
View this month »
1251
1252
1253
1254
1255
1256
1257
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
7th September 2020 9:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Kathy A
ace
Looks like a lovely place to walk
September 7th, 2020
Babs
ace
Lovely shot and nice that you are able to go for walks. I am sure you will keep the teenager busy until he finds another job
September 7th, 2020
