Forest Ride by casablanca
Photo 1258

Forest Ride

Out for a walk with my Teenager this morning in the country park and met this happy bunch of cyclists heading our way. They smiled at being photographed and we cheered them on as they passed us.

PS computer issues and hand pain are keeping me from commenting much at the mo. Loaded these on to my iPad so I could at least post something. Hope to catch up when I can. Thanks.
8th September 2020 8th Sep 20

Casablanca

@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
