Oo errrrr!

Another of the Gruffalo characters in the park and I think the Teenager's challenge is slightly unnerving it! The snake has a distinctly worried look in its eye!



"Silly old snake, doesn't he know?

There's no such thing as a Gruffalo."



Thanks for your patience and cheering comments yesterday, I will be commenting again when I can. Issues with my right hand mean I am limited with typing for the moment. Normal service should resume at some point....