Photo 1260
Thank you, Teenager
Teenager bought me some beautiful flowers to cheer me up. He's such a kind hearted soul, bless him. Aren't they gorgeous colours?
10th September 2020
10th Sep 20
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
1447
photos
169
followers
72
following
345% complete
View this month »
1253
1254
1255
1256
1257
1258
1259
1260
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
iPad (5th generation)
Taken
10th September 2020 12:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
