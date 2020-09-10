Previous
Thank you, Teenager by casablanca
Thank you, Teenager

Teenager bought me some beautiful flowers to cheer me up. He's such a kind hearted soul, bless him. Aren't they gorgeous colours?
Casablanca

My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
