Before and After

Had to have 5 window units replaced as the double glazing had failed and caused water ingress. They were fitted this morning. The top one is my kitchen side window before......and now all clean and new below.



Both the glazier and I wearing masks and all the windows and doors open. Strange times.



Thanks for your kind support the last few days. I don't normally get depressed, but I have had a lot going on around here lately - most of which I can't talk about here - and the arthritis in my right (dominant) hand has been getting me down with the pain and immobility. Typing is hard, so commenting isn't really going to happen much for a bit.



Saw my Physio on Zoom yesterday and the exercises I have been working on for a fortnight will take around 8 - 12 weeks to show their effectiveness, so I have to just plod on and keep going with that and hope it makes a good difference. Where there's life, there's hope, eh?