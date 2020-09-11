Previous
Next
Before and After by casablanca
Photo 1261

Before and After

Had to have 5 window units replaced as the double glazing had failed and caused water ingress. They were fitted this morning. The top one is my kitchen side window before......and now all clean and new below.

Both the glazier and I wearing masks and all the windows and doors open. Strange times.

Thanks for your kind support the last few days. I don't normally get depressed, but I have had a lot going on around here lately - most of which I can't talk about here - and the arthritis in my right (dominant) hand has been getting me down with the pain and immobility. Typing is hard, so commenting isn't really going to happen much for a bit.

Saw my Physio on Zoom yesterday and the exercises I have been working on for a fortnight will take around 8 - 12 weeks to show their effectiveness, so I have to just plod on and keep going with that and hope it makes a good difference. Where there's life, there's hope, eh?
11th September 2020 11th Sep 20

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
345% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

  • 10
  • 2
  • 365 Main Album
  • 11th September 2020 10:05am
  • View Info
  • View All
  • Public
  • View
Kathy A ace
Goodness, what a difference, they look great now.
Hope you are ok, sending you a big hug x
September 11th, 2020  
Ingrid
Wow! That makes a big difference!
Hope time goes as fast as it seems to go for us and that your hand starts improving soon. Here, whilst not doing anything special due to covid, days still blend into one and other, but weird enough time seems to fly.
September 11th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise