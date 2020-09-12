Previous
Next
Don't you dare..... by casablanca
Photo 1262

Don't you dare.....

When you go out on to your driveway with your Teenage assistant to clean the fallen leaves from the path and the neighbour's cat is sitting there, glaring at you as if to say "don't you disturb me with that noisy broom! Don't you know this is MY patch? Only your garden in name....."

Then you actually go away for a bit until the comfy cat has moved on.......

What????

PS Thanks for cheering me on. I really miss commenting on all your lovely pictures. Just have to stick with what the Dr ordered for the moment. Agghhhhh
12th September 2020 12th Sep 20

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
345% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Oh that’s a look! Great shot.
September 12th, 2020  
Pam Knowler ace
What a great face!! How kind to leave him where he was!! Really? LOL!!
September 12th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise