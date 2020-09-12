Don't you dare.....

When you go out on to your driveway with your Teenage assistant to clean the fallen leaves from the path and the neighbour's cat is sitting there, glaring at you as if to say "don't you disturb me with that noisy broom! Don't you know this is MY patch? Only your garden in name....."



Then you actually go away for a bit until the comfy cat has moved on.......



What????



PS Thanks for cheering me on. I really miss commenting on all your lovely pictures. Just have to stick with what the Dr ordered for the moment. Agghhhhh