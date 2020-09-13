Previous
Next
Treat by casablanca
Photo 1263

Treat

A favourite light lunch of mine: Irish soda bread, toasted, with butter and Philadelphia cream cheese, scattered with Herbes de Provence.

You can buy cream cheese with ingredients added, but I prefer to add my own.
13th September 2020 13th Sep 20

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
346% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Pat Thacker
Ooh lovely, nothing nicer than toast. Was there a cup of tea to go with it?
September 13th, 2020  
Mave
Sounds good. Cream cheese is the only cheese I can eat.
September 13th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise