Photo 1263
Treat
A favourite light lunch of mine: Irish soda bread, toasted, with butter and Philadelphia cream cheese, scattered with Herbes de Provence.
You can buy cream cheese with ingredients added, but I prefer to add my own.
13th September 2020
13th Sep 20
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
1450
photos
168
followers
72
following
Pat Thacker
Ooh lovely, nothing nicer than toast. Was there a cup of tea to go with it?
September 13th, 2020
Mave
Sounds good. Cream cheese is the only cheese I can eat.
September 13th, 2020
