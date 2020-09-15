Sign up
Photo 1265
A Garden Guest
Love butterflies and don't see them much around here. Too full of traffic, noise and people. So I was delighted to see this little Red Admiral on my ice plants.
Thanks again for your support. I miss bantering with you all. Hand is beginning to improve with the exercises, so I am living in hope!
15th September 2020
15th Sep 20
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
1452
photos
168
followers
72
following
346% complete
View this month »
1258
1259
1260
1261
1262
1263
1264
1265
Views
6
Fav's
1
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
15th September 2020 8:52am
