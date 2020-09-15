Previous
A Garden Guest by casablanca
Photo 1265

A Garden Guest

Love butterflies and don't see them much around here. Too full of traffic, noise and people. So I was delighted to see this little Red Admiral on my ice plants.

Thanks again for your support. I miss bantering with you all. Hand is beginning to improve with the exercises, so I am living in hope!
15th September 2020 15th Sep 20

Casablanca

@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
