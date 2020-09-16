Previous
Hot Night by casablanca
Photo 1266

Hot Night

Unseasonably hot weather this week in my corner of England. Hard work sleeping last night.

This is my lovely Lumie Bodyclock that performs a sunrise or sunset feature with gradually decreasing or increasing light levels. Lets you fall asleep and wake up more naturally and not with a jump.

Just struggled in the wee small hours in the heat to stay asleep! But it is cooling down in a day or two. The last throes of Summer and probably the last 30 degree heat of this year here.
16th September 2020 16th Sep 20

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Pam Knowler ace
Wow what a beautiful light!! Not seen or heard of these. Last night was awful wasn't it!! I just couldn't sleep and this morning am feeling drained. I cannot cope with humidity.
September 16th, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
I can't believe something like this! Its a bit regimental but natural in a way! The best thing I have is a remote control for my bedside radio that I have turned off after 30 mins or whatever time I choose! I am just about always asleep before it goes off!
September 16th, 2020  
Carole Sandford ace
This is lovely, and anything has got to be better than being startled awake by a loud noise! Last night was not conducive to sleep! I went to sleep fine, but woke up about 1.30am, very hot & there was just no air moving at all, so I’m afraid the fan had to go on & I then slept through until around 8am.
September 16th, 2020  
Jon Lip
This looks like a good gadget. I remember many years ago we had a cassette player running with a 'go-to-sleep' tape that always worked. Until it reached the end and then a loud 'CLUNK' the machine switched itself off and promptly woke us up again!
September 16th, 2020  
Kathy A ace
I have heard of these lights but never seen one, it’s really lovely. I Did some research. It can’t seem to find one that shape
September 16th, 2020  
