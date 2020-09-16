Hot Night

Unseasonably hot weather this week in my corner of England. Hard work sleeping last night.



This is my lovely Lumie Bodyclock that performs a sunrise or sunset feature with gradually decreasing or increasing light levels. Lets you fall asleep and wake up more naturally and not with a jump.



Just struggled in the wee small hours in the heat to stay asleep! But it is cooling down in a day or two. The last throes of Summer and probably the last 30 degree heat of this year here.