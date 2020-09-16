Sign up
Photo 1266
Hot Night
Unseasonably hot weather this week in my corner of England. Hard work sleeping last night.
This is my lovely Lumie Bodyclock that performs a sunrise or sunset feature with gradually decreasing or increasing light levels. Lets you fall asleep and wake up more naturally and not with a jump.
Just struggled in the wee small hours in the heat to stay asleep! But it is cooling down in a day or two. The last throes of Summer and probably the last 30 degree heat of this year here.
16th September 2020
16th Sep 20
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
iPhone 5s
Taken
15th September 2020 11:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Pam Knowler
ace
Wow what a beautiful light!! Not seen or heard of these. Last night was awful wasn't it!! I just couldn't sleep and this morning am feeling drained. I cannot cope with humidity.
September 16th, 2020
Maggiemae
ace
I can't believe something like this! Its a bit regimental but natural in a way! The best thing I have is a remote control for my bedside radio that I have turned off after 30 mins or whatever time I choose! I am just about always asleep before it goes off!
September 16th, 2020
Carole Sandford
ace
This is lovely, and anything has got to be better than being startled awake by a loud noise! Last night was not conducive to sleep! I went to sleep fine, but woke up about 1.30am, very hot & there was just no air moving at all, so I’m afraid the fan had to go on & I then slept through until around 8am.
September 16th, 2020
Jon Lip
This looks like a good gadget. I remember many years ago we had a cassette player running with a 'go-to-sleep' tape that always worked. Until it reached the end and then a loud 'CLUNK' the machine switched itself off and promptly woke us up again!
September 16th, 2020
Kathy A
ace
I have heard of these lights but never seen one, it’s really lovely. I Did some research. It can’t seem to find one that shape
September 16th, 2020
