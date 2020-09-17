Previous
Helpful chap

Teenager helping me out by digging out all those bits of grass and weeds I pictured on here a couple of weeks ago. Had sprayed Roundup on them to kill them off and make the job easier. My hand issues won't allow me to tackle this job at the moment, so I was very grateful to have my fabulous Teenager around to help me. Path now looking pretty clear, so he has done a marvellous job. Gold star and a doughnut for him then!
Casablanca

Babs ace
If he wants a part time job he can come and do our garden.

David has spent ages today spraying our lawns for bindii. Because of the drought it has started growing quite quickly. Hopefully we have got it before the prickles arrive.
September 17th, 2020  
Pat Thacker
Such a helpful lad. Its a time consuming fiddly job doing this but so satisfying when it looks tidy. He definitely deserved that doughnut!
September 17th, 2020  
