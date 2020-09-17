Helpful chap

Teenager helping me out by digging out all those bits of grass and weeds I pictured on here a couple of weeks ago. Had sprayed Roundup on them to kill them off and make the job easier. My hand issues won't allow me to tackle this job at the moment, so I was very grateful to have my fabulous Teenager around to help me. Path now looking pretty clear, so he has done a marvellous job. Gold star and a doughnut for him then!