Previous
Next
Photo 1269
Backlit and beautiful
Another from yesterday's trip to Hyde Hall. I just enjoyed the way the light caught the veining in this lovely white flower by the edge of the purple salvia patch. Almost feels like nature's x-ray!
19th September 2020
19th Sep 20
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
18th September 2020 11:48am
Diana
ace
So gorgeous and ever so delicate looking.
September 19th, 2020
Ingrid
The light is very pretty!
September 19th, 2020
Kathy A
ace
That really is beautiful, fabulous light
September 19th, 2020
