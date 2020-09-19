Previous
Backlit and beautiful by casablanca
Photo 1269

Backlit and beautiful

Another from yesterday's trip to Hyde Hall. I just enjoyed the way the light caught the veining in this lovely white flower by the edge of the purple salvia patch. Almost feels like nature's x-ray!
19th September 2020 19th Sep 20

Casablanca

@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life.
Photo Details

Diana ace
So gorgeous and ever so delicate looking.
September 19th, 2020  
Ingrid
The light is very pretty!
September 19th, 2020  
Kathy A ace
That really is beautiful, fabulous light
September 19th, 2020  
