A little drink for breakfast by casablanca
Photo 1272

A little drink for breakfast

Japanese anemones can be prolific growers, but when it doesn't rain for a long while, they wilt to the ground.

Just gave mine a few minutes with the sprinkler this morning to bolster them up. Hoping for rain sometime later this week.

The last of the hot sunny days today, according to the forecast, then Autumn temperatures arrive.
22nd September 2020 22nd Sep 20

Casablanca

Kathy A ace
That bokeh is amazing!!
September 22nd, 2020  
Wylie ace
Very effective, almost like you are showering it with rice! Wonderful effect, fav
September 22nd, 2020  
