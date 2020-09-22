Sign up
Photo 1272
A little drink for breakfast
Japanese anemones can be prolific growers, but when it doesn't rain for a long while, they wilt to the ground.
Just gave mine a few minutes with the sprinkler this morning to bolster them up. Hoping for rain sometime later this week.
The last of the hot sunny days today, according to the forecast, then Autumn temperatures arrive.
22nd September 2020
22nd Sep 20
Casablanca
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Kathy A
That bokeh is amazing!!
September 22nd, 2020
Wylie
Very effective, almost like you are showering it with rice! Wonderful effect, fav
September 22nd, 2020
