Previous
Next
Last day of Summer by casablanca
Photo 1273

Last day of Summer

A little phone selfie from yesterday afternoon, which was the last of our hot days. Today it is raining and by Friday, the temperature will have sunk more than 11 degrees to 14º C.

So I just wanted a memento of the last day out there in the garden, gazing at that blue sky and enjoying Summer clothes and the warmth on my skin.
23rd September 2020 23rd Sep 20

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
348% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Lovely POV. After a long hot summer we only need a few wet and colder days and the warmth becomes a distant memory.
September 23rd, 2020  
Pam Knowler ace
A lovely selfie - I must try the looking up style ( it might hide my double chins 😂😂😂)
Yesterday was wonderful but sadly it sounds like we have change on the way. Get your jumpers ready!
September 23rd, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
I love the smile - keep it going - rain or shine!
September 23rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise