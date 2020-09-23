Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1273
Last day of Summer
A little phone selfie from yesterday afternoon, which was the last of our hot days. Today it is raining and by Friday, the temperature will have sunk more than 11 degrees to 14º C.
So I just wanted a memento of the last day out there in the garden, gazing at that blue sky and enjoying Summer clothes and the warmth on my skin.
23rd September 2020
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Photo Details
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely POV. After a long hot summer we only need a few wet and colder days and the warmth becomes a distant memory.
September 23rd, 2020
Pam Knowler
ace
A lovely selfie - I must try the looking up style ( it might hide my double chins 😂😂😂)
Yesterday was wonderful but sadly it sounds like we have change on the way. Get your jumpers ready!
September 23rd, 2020
Maggiemae
ace
I love the smile - keep it going - rain or shine!
September 23rd, 2020
Yesterday was wonderful but sadly it sounds like we have change on the way. Get your jumpers ready!