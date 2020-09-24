Previous
Sunshine after the rain by casablanca
Photo 1274

Sunshine after the rain

The last few remaining "Bonfire Night" roses on the bush outside my front door there in the background. Rained on my Autumn lawn feed again last night, hurray!

Loved the splatter of some of the raindrops on the window while others remained in droplet tension on the glass. Sunshine this morning for a while and it just made it all glow.

Physio again on Zoom today, so we shall see what progress is like on my hand.
24th September 2020 24th Sep 20

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
