Sunshine after the rain

The last few remaining "Bonfire Night" roses on the bush outside my front door there in the background. Rained on my Autumn lawn feed again last night, hurray!



Loved the splatter of some of the raindrops on the window while others remained in droplet tension on the glass. Sunshine this morning for a while and it just made it all glow.



Physio again on Zoom today, so we shall see what progress is like on my hand.