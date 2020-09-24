Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1274
Sunshine after the rain
The last few remaining "Bonfire Night" roses on the bush outside my front door there in the background. Rained on my Autumn lawn feed again last night, hurray!
Loved the splatter of some of the raindrops on the window while others remained in droplet tension on the glass. Sunshine this morning for a while and it just made it all glow.
Physio again on Zoom today, so we shall see what progress is like on my hand.
24th September 2020
24th Sep 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
1461
photos
166
followers
72
following
349% complete
View this month »
1267
1268
1269
1270
1271
1272
1273
1274
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
24th September 2020 8:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close