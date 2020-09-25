Close Encounters of the Stairway Kind

As I walked down my staircase yesterday evening with my phone in my pocket, I could almost hear that iconic 5 note riff from Close Encounters as the glow from a light to my right indicated aliens in the hallway........



Just goes to show how much photography wakes you up to noticing details in your world. Grateful for that.



Hand news: still working on it. Improving but a way to go yet. Typing a little bit on here but reduced to phone icons now and then just so you know I've visited! Onwards and upwards........

