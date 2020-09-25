Previous
Close Encounters of the Stairway Kind by casablanca
Photo 1275

Close Encounters of the Stairway Kind

As I walked down my staircase yesterday evening with my phone in my pocket, I could almost hear that iconic 5 note riff from Close Encounters as the glow from a light to my right indicated aliens in the hallway........

Just goes to show how much photography wakes you up to noticing details in your world. Grateful for that.

Hand news: still working on it. Improving but a way to go yet. Typing a little bit on here but reduced to phone icons now and then just so you know I've visited! Onwards and upwards........
25th September 2020

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
349% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

