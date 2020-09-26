Previous
Batman by casablanca
Photo 1276

Batman

Eureka, I found out it was not an alien in the hallway yesterday, but Batman dropping by! Spotted him this morning in the garden by the gate. I'd know that ear shape anywhere.......
26th September 2020 26th Sep 20

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Rob Z ace
LOL - it took a minute - but that's so good!!! :)
September 26th, 2020  
Susan Wakely ace
Na na na na na na na na Batman. Look hard enough on 365 and you will find Robin. 🤣 great capture.
September 26th, 2020  
