Peace Pipe

Blowing a hoolie out there still and it's only around 8ºC again today, so had to give in and put the heating on......in September...... aggghhh!!



But this little fellow was up in the tree, calmly smoking a long thick pipe......or so it seemed to me. Horse Chestnut Man, all spiky hair and spiky body. Probably just my typical Pareidolia - my recently discovered word for seeing patterns and faces everywhere, as is my wont!