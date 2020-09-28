Previous
My Walk Today by casablanca
Photo 1278

My Walk Today

Haven't done one of these in a long time.
Had to take a parcel to my local Post Office, so took random shots on my ancient iPhone 5s en route for a "my walk today" collage.

LEFT:
Rose in the churchyard.
Tiny leaves caught on top of the road name sign.
Classic piece of lazy building botch up in my town - a hole in the ground badly filled, two cones left stuck in it on the edge of the pavement. Would love to say it is recent, but it's had time to grow greenery around it again :)

CENTRE:
War memorial
Escalator at M&S descending to the Food Hall.

RIGHT:
Distancing marks at the Post Office queue.
The last remaining flowers in my front garden that survived the strong winds of the past three days.

28th September 2020 28th Sep 20

Casablanca

@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life.
  28th September 2020
Ingrid
What a great idea and a lovely collage you made!
September 28th, 2020  
