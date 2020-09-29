Rescued

The Teenager and I set about clearing the front garden flower bed of all the Summer bedding plants yesterday afternoon and there were a few geranium, white cosmos and gazania lurking there, looking so fresh and beautiful I had to cut them and bring them in to let them live a little longer.



A welcome bit of colour this morning, which has started out so grey and wet. Bizarrely, it is currently warmer in the garden than in the house......



Still working on my hand, so although I am popping in now and then with a few comments, I can't do as much as I would normally, so please bear with me. Many thanks.