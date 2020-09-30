Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1280
Coke bottle
Rinsing out the coke bottle this morning - we love those old fashioned glass ones and buy those rather than the cans!
Loved the way the water splayed out and the bubbles played, so a photo it became. So many mundane things make a fun image, eh?
30th September 2020
30th Sep 20
3
0
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
1467
photos
164
followers
73
following
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
30th September 2020 7:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
Great capture of the water bubbles.
September 30th, 2020
Jon Lip
Hey that's really fun! You seem to be able to see photo opportunities everywhere!
September 30th, 2020
Cazzi
ace
I love this! Bubbles, fun, play and photo opportunity all in one! 😀
September 30th, 2020
