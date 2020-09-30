Previous
Coke bottle by casablanca
Photo 1280

Coke bottle

Rinsing out the coke bottle this morning - we love those old fashioned glass ones and buy those rather than the cans!

Loved the way the water splayed out and the bubbles played, so a photo it became. So many mundane things make a fun image, eh?
30th September 2020 30th Sep 20

Casablanca

@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life.
Susan Wakely ace
Great capture of the water bubbles.
September 30th, 2020  
Jon Lip
Hey that's really fun! You seem to be able to see photo opportunities everywhere!
September 30th, 2020  
Cazzi ace
I love this! Bubbles, fun, play and photo opportunity all in one! 😀
September 30th, 2020  
