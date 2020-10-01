Previous
Diamond Wedding by casablanca
Photo 1281

Diamond Wedding

Today my parents celebrate their Diamond Wedding Anniversary, 60 years.

It's been quite a year. During Lockdown, Dad celebrated his 90th birthday, Mum her 80th and now their 60th anniversary.

They can't go anywhere, so Teenager and I are headed over to see them with gifts and a cake and these lovely flowers I had made up for them at a local florist yesterday. Every which way to make things special. So grateful to still have them with us and to see these milestones this year.
Casablanca

@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
JackieR ace
What a fabulous heartening narrative. Enjoy being with them, even at the regulation distance.

My word they've seen some changes in their lifetimes haven't they.

Best wishes to them,. And to you too C
October 1st, 2020  
Margo ace
Lovely flowers
October 1st, 2020  
