Today my parents celebrate their Diamond Wedding Anniversary, 60 years.
It's been quite a year. During Lockdown, Dad celebrated his 90th birthday, Mum her 80th and now their 60th anniversary.
They can't go anywhere, so Teenager and I are headed over to see them with gifts and a cake and these lovely flowers I had made up for them at a local florist yesterday. Every which way to make things special. So grateful to still have them with us and to see these milestones this year.
My word they've seen some changes in their lifetimes haven't they.
Best wishes to them,. And to you too C