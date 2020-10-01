Diamond Wedding

Today my parents celebrate their Diamond Wedding Anniversary, 60 years.



It's been quite a year. During Lockdown, Dad celebrated his 90th birthday, Mum her 80th and now their 60th anniversary.



They can't go anywhere, so Teenager and I are headed over to see them with gifts and a cake and these lovely flowers I had made up for them at a local florist yesterday. Every which way to make things special. So grateful to still have them with us and to see these milestones this year.