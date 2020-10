Shelf Building

Teenager and I set about constructing a shelf rack for our conservatory to put all the board games on, instead of in piles on the floor!



Very impressed. Neither of us had attempted such a thing before and at first we couldn't find any instructions! It was rather like putting together an old fashioned Meccano model, but we did it. No screws involved, only a mallet.



Give a boy a hammer and he's happy!



And yes, that's a dressing gown over his clothes. It was cold in there!