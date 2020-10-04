Previous
A tasty smile from a friend by casablanca
A tasty smile from a friend

Yesterday, I baked two Christmas cakes and the Teenager proved adept with a wooden spoon as my helpful assistant! One cake for us, one for my parents. I make them early as we eat them during Advent.

After all that hard work, we sat down to sample the delights of this wonderful box that arrived on Friday. My lovely friend Pam had sent them as a cheer up for me, knowing I had been a bit down lately. They were a big heart lifting smile in a box!

I love all things Bettys and Fat Rascals are their signature cake - a kind of very fruity scone. These are the mini versions and have interesting flavours.

Teenager's eyes lit up when he saw the Double Chocolate one and mine went straight for the Orange and Sultana experience. Melt in the mouth, absolutely delicious treats that made me smile big smiles and thank God for friends. Especially Pam! ❤️😀
Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Casablanca ace
@pamknowler Thank you!
October 4th, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
Oh, that's Pam ( pamknowler )! You are so good Pam to be a culinary friend knowing what gives pleasure!
October 4th, 2020  
JackieR ace
I always mean to make my cake early, but Delia's Creole cake is the best (and should be made a week before the Big Day)

October 4th, 2020  
Casablanca ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Creole Cake? Not heard of that one. I make the rich fruit cake, which is why it needs at least 8 weeks to mature. What's in a creole cake? Sounds Caribbean....
October 4th, 2020  
Babs ace
What a lovely cheery gift. I am sure your spirits are well and truly lifted
October 4th, 2020  
Pam Knowler ace
Just pleased it made you smile dear friend! So pleased you and the teenager enjoyed the Cheeky Rascals - I wonder what made me think of you ? LOL!
October 4th, 2020  
Kathy A ace
I think I’d be fighting the teenager for the double chocolate one. That was so nice of @pamknowler, what a good friend
October 4th, 2020  
