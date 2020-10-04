A tasty smile from a friend

Yesterday, I baked two Christmas cakes and the Teenager proved adept with a wooden spoon as my helpful assistant! One cake for us, one for my parents. I make them early as we eat them during Advent.



After all that hard work, we sat down to sample the delights of this wonderful box that arrived on Friday. My lovely friend Pam had sent them as a cheer up for me, knowing I had been a bit down lately. They were a big heart lifting smile in a box!



I love all things Bettys and Fat Rascals are their signature cake - a kind of very fruity scone. These are the mini versions and have interesting flavours.



Teenager's eyes lit up when he saw the Double Chocolate one and mine went straight for the Orange and Sultana experience. Melt in the mouth, absolutely delicious treats that made me smile big smiles and thank God for friends. Especially Pam! ❤️😀