Eucalpytus peel

We lived in Australia around 25 years ago for 6 months - loved it so much! When we moved to our present house, we bought what was labelled as a "minature eucalyptus tree." It said its top height would be 8 feet (2.4 metres).



They lied.



It currently stands at around 60 feet (18.3 metres) and we had to trim back the branches a wee bit at one side where they were threatening to take out our telephone line in the wind!



But we love this tree. I had forgotten they peel and that the bark comes off now and then. For a brief minute, I wondered if it was poorly! I love the colours and textures of the peeled tree, so beautiful.



Nice glimpse of very brief blue sky after days and days of Biblical style rain. More rain to come but today is going to be mostly cloudy and dry. Hurrah!