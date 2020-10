Rosemary for Remembrance

Classic herb, growing by my front door and Ophelia's line in Shakespeare's Hamlet immediately comes to mind.



Is there any truth in the folklore? Rosemary is traditionally put on graves for remembrance, but actually it is a boost for memory. In studies, it has improved cognitive performance and short term memory by 5 - 7%. So maybe it is a good essential oil to have around when you're tired but need to remember things? Who knows.



I just love the smell of it!