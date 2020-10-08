Previous
8th October
8th October

A man sat across a restaurant table, gave the woman a red rose and asked her to marry him. She said yes.

That was 28 years ago. We married the following Spring and I am still glad I said "yes" that day.

Maybe it's a soppy thing to still remember the day you got engaged, but we don't care what other people think! These beautiful flowers came today so I shall look back to the days when we were young, skinny, newly in love and he still had hair!

Not a bad thing in these tough times to hug your memories. The present is challenging, the future clouded and unclear but the past can still bring warmth and I am grateful for that. ❤️
Casablanca

A lovely story, congratulations. fav
October 8th, 2020  
Annie D ace
congratulations :)
October 8th, 2020  
