Bookshelf

We have many bookshelves in our home as all three of us are bookaholics.



This one contains some of husband's books and most of these he got from his father. You can see they are older designs and most have a publishing date of around 1930, so his father would have bought them new in his early 20's.



Something about proper books, especially proper old books. They feel wonderful, the pages are thick, fading brown with lovely typefaces and they smell of old paper and adventure.



I don't own a Kindle. I do not know if I will one day succumb, but you won't ever part me from my real books.