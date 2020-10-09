Previous
Next
Bookshelf by casablanca
Photo 1289

Bookshelf

We have many bookshelves in our home as all three of us are bookaholics.

This one contains some of husband's books and most of these he got from his father. You can see they are older designs and most have a publishing date of around 1930, so his father would have bought them new in his early 20's.

Something about proper books, especially proper old books. They feel wonderful, the pages are thick, fading brown with lovely typefaces and they smell of old paper and adventure.

I don't own a Kindle. I do not know if I will one day succumb, but you won't ever part me from my real books.
9th October 2020 9th Oct 20

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
353% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dione Giorgio
I agree with you about old books. I treasure mine bought around 50 years ago because I don't buy books anymore except for the odd paperbacks. But still read a bit, sometimes I go through again my old ones.
October 9th, 2020  
Spanner
Nice crop.
October 9th, 2020  
Pam Knowler ace
Lovely collection of old books. Sadly I had to get rid of many books when my sister moved in with me. She also had a huge collection of books and in the end we just could not find room for them all. It is so difficult mixing two households into one!! The charity shops did so well out of us getting rid of all the duplications of household things. A difficult time and there had to be a lot of compromises!!
October 9th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise