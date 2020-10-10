Sign up
Photo 1290
Fire in the clouds
I haven't seen a sunset with any colour at all for many weeks as we have had so much thick cloud and rain, so this was a nice treat last night just after dinner.
I loved the way the peachy glow showed through in so many different places in the darker clouds.
10th October 2020
10th Oct 20
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
9th October 2020 6:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
Always lovely to see.
October 10th, 2020
Maggiemae
ace
Lovely shades of coral - not orange as seems to happen where we are!
October 10th, 2020
