Loved by casablanca
Photo 1292

Loved

Monday morning here in my corner of England and this little mushroom was in the punnet, reminding me I am loved.

So I wanted to remind you too that you are loved more than you know. We're still in a tough old season as a planet, but choose to focus on the things of "I can" rather than "I can't." The things within your sphere of influence and get on with those, rather than endlessly playing the newsreel of stuff that diminishes your hope because you lack the power to change it.

This is what I am choosing. I can't singlehandedly rid the world of the virus nor can I choose how my Government responds to the threat, but I can choose what I keep in my mind. This has gone on so long, it's becoming important again to find a way to focus on the good and do the best I can with what is in my hand to do.

Sending my love to you wherever you are today and in whatever challenges you face. You are loved and you can do this, one bit at a time.
12th October 2020 12th Oct 20

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Pam Knowler ace
What a wonderful inspiration you are! Lots of positivity which is definitely what we all need! Sending lots of love back to you!
October 12th, 2020  
Dione Giorgio
Fav. Very creative and wonderful words which I fully agree with. Hard when you hear that the number of infected persons increases at stunning speed and your government seems to be doing nothing about it.
October 12th, 2020  
Ingrid
What a wonderful narrative! So true! Sending love back to you!
October 12th, 2020  
