Loved

Monday morning here in my corner of England and this little mushroom was in the punnet, reminding me I am loved.



So I wanted to remind you too that you are loved more than you know. We're still in a tough old season as a planet, but choose to focus on the things of "I can" rather than "I can't." The things within your sphere of influence and get on with those, rather than endlessly playing the newsreel of stuff that diminishes your hope because you lack the power to change it.



This is what I am choosing. I can't singlehandedly rid the world of the virus nor can I choose how my Government responds to the threat, but I can choose what I keep in my mind. This has gone on so long, it's becoming important again to find a way to focus on the good and do the best I can with what is in my hand to do.



Sending my love to you wherever you are today and in whatever challenges you face. You are loved and you can do this, one bit at a time.