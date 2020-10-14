Sign up
Photo 1294
Autumn is......
Nat King Cole singing "Autumn"
Misted windows in the mornings
Soaking wet grass
Pumpkin soup
Leaves falling
And mushrooms growing in odd places around the garden.
These guys have set up camp in the railway sleepers we use to edge one section of shrub bed. Rather lovely colour, don't you think?
14th October 2020
14th Oct 20
2
0
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
1481
photos
164
followers
73
following
354% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
2
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
14th October 2020 7:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
JackieR
ace
Beautiful dof too
October 14th, 2020
Ingrid
That is beautiful! I love the soft color and the dof
October 14th, 2020
