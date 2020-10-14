Previous
Next
Autumn is...... by casablanca
Photo 1294

Autumn is......

Nat King Cole singing "Autumn"
Misted windows in the mornings
Soaking wet grass
Pumpkin soup
Leaves falling
And mushrooms growing in odd places around the garden.

These guys have set up camp in the railway sleepers we use to edge one section of shrub bed. Rather lovely colour, don't you think?
14th October 2020 14th Oct 20

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
354% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Beautiful dof too
October 14th, 2020  
Ingrid
That is beautiful! I love the soft color and the dof
October 14th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise