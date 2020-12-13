Sunday Morning

A little phone snapshot of the church service that we have been watching online every week since the first Lockdown. It's a brilliant thing to provide this. You get the words of the songs up on the screen, fun stuff for kids, all the prayers, readings and sermon. It's a modern church within an older building with excellent teaching and a great deal of warmth among the people. We love it there and we miss attending, but this is at least one way to share the experience with our friends there.



My computer on my desk, Bible open at the reading but also my colouring pens and book there. I have a habit of colouring while I am listening. It helps me to think and to listen better. Wonder if I will take the pens and book with me when we can finally return in person? Interesting thought.....