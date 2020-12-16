Previous
Colouring for fun by casablanca
Colouring for fun

Susan asked about my colouring book doodlings on Sunday, so in honour of her this is the one I just finished.
Casablanca

My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
@wakelys As Jason and Kylie so memorably sang all those years ago.......especially for you!
December 16th, 2020  
