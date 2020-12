Oh my, weren't we young!

On this day back in 1991, a fella invited a girl to sit next to him on the sofa and the rest, as they say, is history. We started courting (I know, I am old fashioned!) and here we still are, 29 years on and married for more than 27.



This was taken in the Summer of 1992 at an army pal's wedding. I had short hair and was skinny, he had hair......he's still skinny!