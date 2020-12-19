Previous
Next
Christmas bling by casablanca
Photo 1360

Christmas bling

So what do you do when you are wandering the house in the wee small hours of the morning because you can't sleep? Get your camera out, turn on the Christmas lights and try for a photo of the day, of course!
19th December 2020 19th Dec 20

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
372% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise