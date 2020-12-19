Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1360
Christmas bling
So what do you do when you are wandering the house in the wee small hours of the morning because you can't sleep? Get your camera out, turn on the Christmas lights and try for a photo of the day, of course!
19th December 2020
19th Dec 20
0
0
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
1547
photos
163
followers
71
following
372% complete
View this month »
1353
1354
1355
1356
1357
1358
1359
1360
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
19th December 2020 1:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
