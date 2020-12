Helpful Elf

Teenager is home, yipee! He didn't do any laundry at all, I find, in the 3 weeks he was gone so Elf is helping me with the piles of washing and ironing I now find myself in the midst of LOL. Note to self.....do not attempt to wash or iron the wetsuit!



I think Elf wants to impress Father Christmas so he doesn't miss him out on the stocking filling run tomorrow night!