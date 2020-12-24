The Jolly Postman

This local postman really made me smile today. Applauding him for bringing cheer.



Michael Bublé is playing on the CD, I am cooking egg and bacon and I wish you all a happy Christmas Eve today.



Covid has stolen so much from me this year and no doubt has more tricks to come, but I will NOT let it have every last ounce of joy out of my Christmas.



So today, like me, you may not be with the people you would normally be with and it all feels scary, sad and different. BUT there is still joy to be had. Food on the table, a roof over my head, Christmas music, Christmas movies, going for a walk in a Christmas jumper.......so I am going to find the joy and have it.



Join me in a toast - raise your mug of tea or a glass with me this Christmas Eve and in Tiny Tim's inimitable words say "God bless us, every one" and say a prayer of blessing on your friends and family and neighbours. Happy Christmas, my lovely friends. Better times will return. ❤