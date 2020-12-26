My new treasures

I asked my parents for the Willow Tree statue on the right - she is called Forget-me-Not. When I opened my gifts yesterday, I found they had also sent the girl on the left, who is called Thank You.



I was completely delighted. I love this series of figures and shed a tear when I saw I had two. Beautiful.



Day went as well as it could yesterday for Christmas. Everything felt a little bit flat compared to normal, but as the speaker said on our online church service in the morning, the things that make Christmas feel Christmassy are the things you do in the build up - meeting with family and friends, attending parties and celebrations, hugging, shaking hands, visiting people with gifts and attending concerts and carol services. All this was missing, so it wasn't surprising it felt different.



But I was still immensely grateful to have my hubby and son with me. Many other places join us in Tier 4 today. Here's hoping by this time next year, all this is just a distant memory and life feels much more normal again. Sending my love to you this Boxing Day wherever you are. Hang in there and enjoy beauty wherever you can.