Jigsaw Challenge by casablanca
Photo 1367

Jigsaw Challenge

Boys are tackling this jigsaw puzzle. 216 pieces? A doddle, I hear you cry! But wait.....no two pieces are the same, there are no straight edges to frame it and the fits are really hard to see. I took several hours to complete a 40 piece one of these...... and that was an easy picture!

Labelled as "extra difficult" and called "The puzzle that burnt the turkey," I can see why!!

So I am cheering them on and wondering how many days it will take to finish! Think I had better put the kettle on, we could be some time......
27th December 2020

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
  27th December 2020
Pam Knowler
What fun! They could be there for some time!
December 27th, 2020  
KV
Looks like a very challenging puzzle... you’ll have to tell us how many hours it takes to complete. Looks like they have a great start.
December 27th, 2020  
Lee
I guess that means you get some PIECE for a while =)
December 27th, 2020  
Casablanca
@gamelee LOL!!!!
December 27th, 2020  
