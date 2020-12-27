Jigsaw Challenge

Boys are tackling this jigsaw puzzle. 216 pieces? A doddle, I hear you cry! But wait.....no two pieces are the same, there are no straight edges to frame it and the fits are really hard to see. I took several hours to complete a 40 piece one of these...... and that was an easy picture!



Labelled as "extra difficult" and called "The puzzle that burnt the turkey," I can see why!!



So I am cheering them on and wondering how many days it will take to finish! Think I had better put the kettle on, we could be some time......