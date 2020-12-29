Previous
A little light, please by casablanca
Photo 1369

A little light, please

My lovely knitting friend sent me some beautiful little Czech glass things this Christmas - a lovely bird that is sitting with its real feather on singing on my tree and this delightful tealight holder, glowing beautifully on my mantelpiece.

Love the colours, love the scene. It's a little treasure, as is she. I have had a weekly catch up with her by phone throughout this year when normally we would meet three or four times a year at Fortnums in London. She's a ray of light and a joyful person to know and she's so easy to laugh with. Her daughter thinks we are so alike, she named us twins. So here's to you, Twinnie, with thanks.
29th December 2020

Casablanca

Pam Knowler ace
This is beautiful and I know you will treasure it as you do your lovely friend!
December 29th, 2020  
Kathy A ace
This is really beautiful and that bokeh is glorious. How lovely to have a knitting friend
December 29th, 2020  
