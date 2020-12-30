Sign up
Photo 1370
More fruit, vicar?
There you go. I resolved to have more fruit in my diet, so here is my fruit bowl. And it's not Terry's, it's mine.......
30th December 2020
30th Dec 20
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
1557
photos
161
followers
71
following
Nick
ace
Lol, I could manage a five-a-day if that's a choice!
December 30th, 2020
