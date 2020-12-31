There's always one....

Today brings me to the end of Year 4 on 365 and every year I ask myself if I will carry on......and so far I always have! So I guess I will see you again tomorrow for another year laughing with you and learning from you and enjoying your online photographic company and fun.



This shot from a freezing cold walk at Hyde Hall this morning. Nice and empty when we arrived just as it opened and -1ºC



Had to smile at this.......path closed......and there they were. People really don't like rules much, do they?



Here's hoping 2021 brings us less rules, more freedom, better health and the chance to do what makes us function the best as humans - be together and share life and laughter without fear.



"And now these three remain: faith, hope and love. But the greatest of these is love."