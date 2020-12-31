Previous
There's always one.... by casablanca
Photo 1371

There's always one....

Today brings me to the end of Year 4 on 365 and every year I ask myself if I will carry on......and so far I always have! So I guess I will see you again tomorrow for another year laughing with you and learning from you and enjoying your online photographic company and fun.

This shot from a freezing cold walk at Hyde Hall this morning. Nice and empty when we arrived just as it opened and -1ºC

Had to smile at this.......path closed......and there they were. People really don't like rules much, do they?

Here's hoping 2021 brings us less rules, more freedom, better health and the chance to do what makes us function the best as humans - be together and share life and laughter without fear.

"And now these three remain: faith, hope and love. But the greatest of these is love."
31st December 2020

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
375% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Phil Sandford ace
Or in this case, two. Happy New Year to you and yours. See you tomorrow.
December 31st, 2020  
Susan Wakely ace
Maybe they came from a different sign free direction! Well done on completing year 4. Here’s hoping for a Happy New Year.
December 31st, 2020  
KV ace
Toasting your upcoming 5th year and celebrating the finish of your 4th.... cheers!
December 31st, 2020  
Lin ace
Happy New Year - glad to know you are continuing ♥
December 31st, 2020  
JackieR ace
C thank you so much for your wonderful chats, comments and feedback this year! Congratulations on the start of Year 5 tomorrow. Happy new year to you and your family, hoping 2021 lets us have that meetup we tentaviley planned this time last year!!
December 31st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
