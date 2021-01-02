Pre-Loved January: Kata Tjuta

Continuing my "Pre-Loved" theme of places I have been in the past and enjoyed.



This glorious sight is a scan of an old film shot taken on a hike at Kata Tjuta in the Northern Territory of Australia in 1996. It made me think of a lost world down there, hidden and beautiful in the valley.



Kata Tjuta is in the desert about 35 miles west of Ayers Rock (Uluru) and is a mountain range of rock in that same characteristic orange that glows a brilliant red at sunrise and sunset. The name literally means "many headed" and like Ayers Rock, it just juts out of of the ground in the middle of nowhere. Stunning place. Mystical and ancient and totally unlike anywhere I had hiked before.