Previous
Next
Pre-Loved January: Sailing by casablanca
Photo 1374

Pre-Loved January: Sailing

Continuing my memory lane images, this shot is one of my Teenager when he was learning to sail, aged 8. Who knew all these years later it would turn out to be the love of his life and his choice of career?

He didn't sail that much over the years, but he was always natural and instinctive in a boat. Just knew where the wind was and had a natural feel for adjusting the sails.

Today he leaves for the island to continue and hopefully complete his Dinghy Instructor course that got so disrupted by the present situation. If all goes to plan, he will be back here again in just less than two weeks, the day after my birthday, fully qualified at last and raring to go!

Here's a piece of trivia for you: the lake he is sailing on here is the same lake he had his first job on as Safety Boat this last Summer. Also the same place he will be working this year from mid March. Full circle, eh?
3rd January 2021 3rd Jan 21

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
376% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Lovely shot and a lovely story. Your son is obviously everything I'm not. I had to give up wind surfing when I was younger, as I used to panic if I got the sail up and started moving because I had absolutely no natural instinct about the wind and could only worry about ending up somewhere I couldn't get back from!!! Not really conducive to good wind surfing when getting the sail up becomes a negative!!! Ha ha! You brought your son up well, introducing him to things that he'd come back to and thrive with. He's a lucky lad, and I bet he knows it!
January 3rd, 2021  
Carole G ace
I used to sail a topper, many moons ago
January 3rd, 2021  
Peter H ace
A lovely shot, and more lovely memories.
January 3rd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise