Pre-Loved January: Sailing

Continuing my memory lane images, this shot is one of my Teenager when he was learning to sail, aged 8. Who knew all these years later it would turn out to be the love of his life and his choice of career?



He didn't sail that much over the years, but he was always natural and instinctive in a boat. Just knew where the wind was and had a natural feel for adjusting the sails.



Today he leaves for the island to continue and hopefully complete his Dinghy Instructor course that got so disrupted by the present situation. If all goes to plan, he will be back here again in just less than two weeks, the day after my birthday, fully qualified at last and raring to go!



Here's a piece of trivia for you: the lake he is sailing on here is the same lake he had his first job on as Safety Boat this last Summer. Also the same place he will be working this year from mid March. Full circle, eh?