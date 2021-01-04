Previous
Next
Pre-Loved January: The Shambles, York by casablanca
Photo 1375

Pre-Loved January: The Shambles, York

One for the @fishers Fisher Family here, as I continue my pre-loved memory lane trip. Ian couldn't remember there having been a photo shop in The Shambles in his home city of York, a city I have lived in too.

So I put together this collection of the shop as we remember it and the two photos we had taken in there. I still remember the left hand one as the moment when the Teenager, then a lot younger as you can see, took off with a toy axe, yelling a big battle cry and hurtled into the street and ran up The Shambles.

I had visions of being on the Six O'Clock News that evening: "Small child terrorises York with his Viking impression and a small axe........"

We do love these "dress up and take your photo" businesses because they are such fun. I think the Teenager was around 4 years old on the left and 6 on the right. Shop is long gone now, but next time we see one like it, we will be in there for another go!
4th January 2021 4th Jan 21

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
376% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Phil Sandford ace
Love the Shambles.
January 4th, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
Great shots of you dressing up. Such fun.
January 4th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise