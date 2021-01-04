Pre-Loved January: The Shambles, York

One for the @fishers Fisher Family here, as I continue my pre-loved memory lane trip. Ian couldn't remember there having been a photo shop in The Shambles in his home city of York, a city I have lived in too.
So I put together this collection of the shop as we remember it and the two photos we had taken in there. I still remember the left hand one as the moment when the Teenager, then a lot younger as you can see, took off with a toy axe, yelling a big battle cry and hurtled into the street and ran up The Shambles.
I had visions of being on the Six O'Clock News that evening: "Small child terrorises York with his Viking impression and a small axe........"
We do love these "dress up and take your photo" businesses because they are such fun. I think the Teenager was around 4 years old on the left and 6 on the right. Shop is long gone now, but next time we see one like it, we will be in there for another go!