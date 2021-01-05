Pre-Loved January: Tower Bridge, London

London is my home city. Lived and worked both in and around its suburbs for most of my life and I love it.



In all my years though, I have rarely seen Tower Bridge open, so I was pleased to catch this about 7 years ago whilst walking along the river's south bank.



Seems a little symbolic today too as we have now entered yet another national lockdown that will last at least until late in February. You may want to cross that bridge, but you can't just now.



My nursing friends tell me lockdowns relieve pressure on some areas of the NHS but make things a lot worse in others, so it is always a double edged sword. Add in the business failures, economy struggles, mental health issues and interrupted education and it isn't hard to see how this response harms as much, if not far more than it helps.



But it is what it is. There are no easy answers and retrospect is the only way you find out if choices were the right ones. So we plod on and I await news as to whether the Teenager will be allowed to continue his course with just 9 days training left til he qualifies. It is not possible to switch to online training when it is a professional practical sailing qualification! So we wait and hope it can continue for now......

