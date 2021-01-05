Previous
Next
Pre-Loved January: Tower Bridge, London by casablanca
Photo 1376

Pre-Loved January: Tower Bridge, London

London is my home city. Lived and worked both in and around its suburbs for most of my life and I love it.

In all my years though, I have rarely seen Tower Bridge open, so I was pleased to catch this about 7 years ago whilst walking along the river's south bank.

Seems a little symbolic today too as we have now entered yet another national lockdown that will last at least until late in February. You may want to cross that bridge, but you can't just now.

My nursing friends tell me lockdowns relieve pressure on some areas of the NHS but make things a lot worse in others, so it is always a double edged sword. Add in the business failures, economy struggles, mental health issues and interrupted education and it isn't hard to see how this response harms as much, if not far more than it helps.

But it is what it is. There are no easy answers and retrospect is the only way you find out if choices were the right ones. So we plod on and I await news as to whether the Teenager will be allowed to continue his course with just 9 days training left til he qualifies. It is not possible to switch to online training when it is a professional practical sailing qualification! So we wait and hope it can continue for now......
5th January 2021 5th Jan 21

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
376% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
Such a wonderful shot, it’s a lovely bridge. Stay safe over there
January 5th, 2021  
Ingrid
Lovely photo! We lived in London (Heathrow area) from 1996 - 2002 and 6 months in 2004. Loved it, but never saw this bridge open.
Sad to hear that your lockdown is national and extended. Hope your son can finish his course soon!
January 5th, 2021  
Pam Knowler ace
Love this view! I used to work in Hay’s Galleria with the window opposite my desk looking out on the beautiful bridge! The highlight was when the navy was in town and they would come through the open bridge into the Pool of London (out other window) with all the sailors standing to attention on the ship! Magical!
January 5th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise