Pre-Loved January: Milford Haven by casablanca
Photo 1377

Pre-Loved January: Milford Haven

We had a half term holiday in October 2011 in Wales on the Pembrokeshire coast. We lost count of how many rainbows we saw as the rain was frequent and torrential.

The house we were staying in was by the river and the view at night was this. The main A477 road bridge and beyond it the oil refinery, which was always lit up like a Christmas tree in the darkness.

It seemed an odd thing to find beautiful, but we did.

Teenager will arrive home again today, now we are in national lockdown again. Or as Carole Sandford so beautifully put it yesterday I think we are all a little weary of all this “ get on the bus, get off the bus” way of life! On the plus side, I have a birthday next week and now he will be here to share it with me. Hashtag silver linings.
Casablanca

Margo ace
Lovely shot
January 6th, 2021  
Kathy A ace
Such a beautiful shot and even beautifuler on black. I saw on the news tonight that 1 in every 50 people has/had covid over your way, I really feel for you guys. So glad the lad will be home for your birthday, I’m a fellow Capricorn, I always miss my kids more on my birthday
January 6th, 2021  
Newbank Lass ace
Glad you can see the silver linings.
January 6th, 2021  
